Al Dodi
A visitation for Al Dodi, aka Al Dondi, 82, will be held June 14 from noon to 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mr. Dodi passed away June 10 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Oct. 17, 1939 in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late Alessio Dodi and Sophie Messara Dodi.
Al worked as a butcher in the grocery industry for 25 years and was widely known as “The Meat Man”. He was an avid golfer, having moved to the Myrtle Beach area to play after his retirement. Al enjoyed a 50-year singing and entertainment career in New Jersey and Myrtle Beach.
Al was very outgoing, loved to tell jokes and never met a stranger. He had a colorful and flamboyant personality and met his lovely wife in the audience one night while entertaining.
He loved good food, especially prime rib and scotch. Al was truly a man’s man.
Along with his parents, Al was preceded in death by a daughter, Debora Dodi.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Mary Karol Dodi of Conway; a son, Al Dodi Jr. and his wife Jeanie of Little Egg Harbor, N.J.; three grandchildren, Alex and his wife Rosa, Jenna and her husband Anthony, and Michaela and her husband Jonathan; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Dodi and his wife Carol of Florida; a sister, Joanie Hamlin and her husband Ronnie of Virginia; and a cousin, Teresa Gorman of New Jersey.
Al’s wishes were for everyone to wear colorful clothing in his memory (no black).
The family requests no flowers be sent. Instead, memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N Clark St. Ste. 3550, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.