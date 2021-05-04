Benjamin Harold Lynch
Benjamin Harold Lynch, 77, entered into eternal rest April 24 in McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee in Florence.
Benjamin was born to the late Benny and Eunice Lynch, a farmer and a homemaker in Florence on May 29, 1943.
He was immersed in the Christian Community of Grace and Glory ministries of Coward.
Benjamin graduated from J.C. Lynch on June 7, 1960. Two weeks after graduating he joined the Air Force as an Airman First Class. He went on to do basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He went to France until 1963 returning home in August to become a master mason and lifelong member of Robert Burns Lodge NO. 337.
He went on to be a construction manager with Fluor Daniels until his retirement.
Benjamin had a beautiful soul. He was very humble and soft spoken and got along with everyone. He was a loving son, father, husband and grandfather.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his two boys and his grandchildren. He was very patriotic and loved this country that he fought for.
Left to cherish Benjamin’s memory is his beloved wife of 57 years, Margie A. Lynch; his youngest son, Michael E. Lynch and his wife Renna; his grandchildren, Taylor and Michael McCoy, Chelsea and Zack Lynch, Lindsey Lynch, Cleveland and Jennifer McGee, and Renna and Andy McGee.
He also leaves his great-grandchildren, Christian and Samuel McGee, Ashton Holden, Nolyn, Greyson and Tukker McCoy.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his oldest son, Benjamin H. Lynch Jr.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
