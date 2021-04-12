Jack Nirenstein
Jack Nirenstein, 92, passed away April 10 in Compass Post-Acute Rehab.
Born Dec. 25, 1928, in Warsaw, Poland, he was a son of the late Hyman and Frieda Nirenstein.
Jack was a US Air Force veteran, serving with the 101st Airborne Division.
Mr. Nirenstein is survived by his children, Dr. Michael Nirenstein and Debby Hill; four grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
