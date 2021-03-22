Agnes Wood Little
LONGS-Funeral services for Agnes Wood Little, 92, will be held March 25 at 3 p.m. in Buck Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Allen officiating. Committal services will follow immediately after in Buck Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 2:50 p.m. on March 25 in the Buck Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Mrs. Little passed away March 22 at her home. Born June 2, 1928, in Longs, she was a daughter of the late Richard Walter Wood and the late Maybelle Causey Wood.
She was the owner of The Little Green House and a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Little was an avid gardener and had a love for growing day lilies. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her four sons, Glenn Little and his wife Peggy of Pinopolis, Richard Little and his wife Cindy of Mullins, Alan Little and his wife Neta of Longs and Derek Little of Longs; six grandchildren, Amy Little, Tracy Little, JoDee Etheridge and her husband John, Alison Little, Lendon Little and Lukas Little; three great-grandchildren, Silas Baker, Avery Etheridge and Harper Etheridge; stepgranddaughter, Rebecca Riggs and her husband Brandon of Texas; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Kaylee and Cole Riggs; two brothers, Hubert Wood and Marcus Wood of Wampee; and two sisters, Armenta Prince and her husband Charles of Loris and Mabel “Blue Eyes” Gooding and her husband Bill of Charleston.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Albert Lloyd Little; four brothers, Clifton Wood, Henderson Wood, R.W. Wood and Teddy Wood; and four sisters, Cleo Chestnut, Maybelene Edge, Lillie Mae Wood and Annie Bell Wood.
The family would like to thank Betty Williams, Mrs. Little’s special caregiver, for her love and support in this difficult time.
Masks are required and the family asks that everyone practice social distancing at the services and visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buck Creek Baptist Church, at 11483 S.C. 905 North, Longs, SC 29568. Please sign Mrs. Little’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
