Alton Parker Ewing Jr.
LORIS-A graveside service for Alton Parker Ewing Jr., 76, will be held Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. in Union ARP Church Cemetery in Richburg with Pastor Bruce Adams officiating.
Mr. Ewing passed away Jan. 10 at his home in Loris. Born Feb. 28, 1945 in Atlanta, Ga., he was the son of the late Alton Parker Ewing Sr. and the late Juliett Victoria Lynn Ewing.
Mr. Ewing served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Army for four years. He went on to serve in the National Guard. He was stationed in Germany for much of his military career and served as the acting director of CHAMPUS medical program for 66 countries in the European Command. After the military he worked as a hospital administrator at Loris Community Hospital and several other hospitals until his retirement. He was a longtime active member of Loris First United Methodist Church and a member of the Loris Civitan Club for 48 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Caroline Massey Ewing of the home; son, Alton Parker Ewing III and his wife Nikki of Georgetown; and granddaughter, Darby Ewing of Georgetown.
The family will receive friends after the graveside service on Friday. The family requests that memorials be made to Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., Loris 29569.
Please sign Mr. Ewing’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
