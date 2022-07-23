Adrienne Ellis Jordan
LORIS-Funeral services for Adrienne Ellis Jordan, 39, will be held July 26 at 2 p.m. in Kingston Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Robert Bannan officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Mrs. Jordan passed away July 21.
Born in Charleston, she was a daughter of Dr. Michael H. Ellis Sr. and Pamela S. Ellis of Conway. She graduated from Conway High School and attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She was a graduate of Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
Adrienne was a nuclear medicine technologist at Scotland Memorial Hospital for more than ten years and was currently employed with Grand Strand Heart and Vascular Care.
She enjoyed going to the beach and snow skiing. Adrienne was especially devoted to her family and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister.
Surviving, in addition to her parents of Conway, are her husband, Jeremy Keith Jordan of Loris; two daughters, Airlea Elizabeth Jordan and Adaline Ellis Jordan of Loris; one brother, Michael H. Ellis Jr. (Allyson) of Summerville; two nieces, Emily Ellis and Madelyn Ellis of Summerville; one nephew, Jack Ellis of Summerville; her mother-in-law, Annette Lewis of Conway; her father-in-law, Jerry Jordan (Sandra) of Loris; her sister-in-law, Jennifer Nelson of Loris; two brothers-in-law, Channing Prince and Austin Prince of Loris; and a special friend, Grace Hurt of Myrtle Beach.
Memorials may be made to the McLeod Children’s Hospital to benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at www.mcleodhealth.org/foundation/primary-areas-support/childrens-hospital/
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
