MYRTLE BEACH—Adelaide (Adele) Marks Myers died at her home on June 6.
She was born in New York City on Oct. 7, 1948, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Conlon) Marks, and grew up in Washington, D.C.
Adele attended Sacred Heart College in Belmont, North Carolina, and moved to Myrtle Beach in 1969, where she and her husband raised five children and ran multiple restaurants, including Roma Restaurant, Roma on the South End, Mulberry at 53rd and Sinatra’s.
Adele was an active leader and participant in the PTA at her children’s school, St. Andrew School, and organized the first Taste of the Town fundraiser there in 1984. She played tennis and was a member of the Myrtle Beach Women’s Club.
She married Judge Marion Myers in 1994 and they lived in Sumter until returning to Myrtle Beach in 2010.
Adele is survived by children Sarah Elizabeth Diminich of New York, New York, Stephanie Diminich Lockhart (Ashe) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sam Diminich of Charlotte, Alexandria Diminich of Sumter and Megan Diminich Bunch of Charleston; grandchildren Constance and Allan Grey Diminich, Barrington Bunch and Adelaide McRae Diminich and sisters,Hannah Marks and Abigail Marks of Washington, D.C.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Marion Myers and brother, Thomas Marks.
She was beloved by her children and they will miss her dearly.
A visitation was held at McMillan Small Funeral Home on June 14.
Burial was private.
