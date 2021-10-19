Adalene Hughes West

A graveside service for Adalene Hughes West, 68, was held Oct. 19 in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Cribb officiating.

Mrs. West passed away Oct. 16 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Born June 12, 1953 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Hughes and Elmer Jordan Hughes.

She was also predeceased by her sons, Dennis West and Terry Hughes; siblings, John Hughes and Barbara Ann Marlowe.

Adalene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all.

She loved going to yard sales and flea markets. She loved the Lord with all her heart, was a devoted Christian who loved reading her Bible. She attended church at South Conway Freewill Baptist Church.

Adalene enjoyed riding her puppy Izzy on the golf cart.

Mrs. West is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Alex West; children, Wendy Johnson (Keith) and Michelle West; brother, Bobby Hughes (Bonnie); grandchildren, Hunter West, Harley West, Bryson Hughes, Dillon Johnson, Brooke Johnson and James West; her puppy, Izzy and many other family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.