Ada Lou Brown
Funeral services for Ada Lou Brown, 85, will be held Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jamey Collins and the Rev. Robbin King. Entombment will immediately follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Brown, wife of Verlon L. Brown, passed away peacefully at her home Jan. 16.
Born Nov. 21, 1937 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Huey Johnson and the late Coy Grainger Johnson. Mrs. Brown was a homemaker and longtime member of Jamestown Baptist Church. She loved her family and cherished time spent with them.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Verlon L. Brown; her sons, Verlon L. Brown Jr. and Huey Timothy Brown; her grandchildren, Verlon Matthew Brown and his wife Nickie, Trystan Brown and his wife Hali, Preston Brown and Britt Brown; and her great-grandchildren, Macey Rabon and Catherine Brown.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Mrs. Brown was predeceased by her son, George “Buddy” Brown.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church Building Fund, 2916 Fourth Ave., Conway, SC 29527 or to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or via their website, www.gideons.org/donate
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.