Aaron Jackson Joyner
A memorial service for Aaron Jackson Joyner, 41, is planned for Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Joyner passed away Dec. 3 at his residence.
Born Sept. 14, 1980 in Conway, he was a son of Clarence Jackson Joyner and Vicky Beckworth Fletcher.
Aaron enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Karen Grainger Joyner; two stepdaughters, Amber Plunkett (Rob) and Kimberly Carpenter (Michael); one sister, Amber Leigh Anderson (Robert); one grandson, Christopher Carpenter; one nephew, Colton Anderson, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
