Stephen S. Powell Sr.
A memorial service for Stephen S. Powell Sr., 65, will be held May 19 at 11 a.m. in Grand Strand Church of Christ, 2212 Glenn’s Bay Road in Surfside.
Mr. Powell passed peacefully from this world into a beautiful eternity with his Lord April 30 at home in Conway.
Born Sept. 2, 1957, he was the son of Richard C. Powell Sr. and Mary Belle (Sugg) Powell.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Merri Powell; and his brother, Richard C. Powell Jr., as well as treasured aunts, uncles and friends who undoubtedly heralded his arrival to Heaven on a rainy Saturday night.
He is survived by his wife of more than 41 years, Judith Lorraine Powell, as well as son, Kerry Poole and wife Charlene; daughter, Dina Britton and husband John; daughter Becky Wilhoit and husband Jonathan; and son, Stephen S. Powell Jr. (Jake) and wife Erin. He leaves behind many treasured friends who he considered to be just like family.
He is survived by 11 grandchildren, John Henry, Will, Jill, Jenna, Gunner, Wesley, Russell, Karlie, Henry, Odin and Knox; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Powell Nugent of Montana and Mary Beth Powell Cooper of Virginia.
On his final day, he was surrounded by all his loved ones. The last earthly sight Steve saw was the smiling faces of his loving family crowded around him, praying and telling him they love him.
Steve graduated from The United States Military Academy at West Point in 1979 and entered the US Army as a 2nd Lt., completing Ranger training at Fort Benning, Ga., and earning his Airborne tab. He was stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., when he met his beloved wife, love of his life and lifelong best friend, Judy.
Steve and Judy met when they were side-by-side on a random interstate in Indiana. Judy beeped and waved at another traveler with a Tennessee license plate – that was Steve. Steve fell instantly in love at 80 mph, Judy met up with him at the next stop, and the rest – as they say – is history.
Together, they loved fiercely, raised four children together, and in their later years, enjoyed countless sunsets at their lake house on Lake Marion in Summerton. Lake Marion was a unique and special place to Steve. It was where he spent many days fishing with his grandfather and father, where he helped many grandchildren and great-grandchildren reel in their first fish, and where his Fourth of July fireworks shows became a legendary event.
A member of West Point’s fabled Long Gray Line, Steve joins many predeceased members of his beloved “Top of the Line” Class of 1979. He is survived by a noble group, The Corps of Cadets, who will carry on his values of duty, honor and country. No memorial of Steve would be complete without these words: Go Army, Beat Navy!
Steve was the founder and CEO of his own firm, Venture Engineering, Incorporated in Conway. From its founding in 1990, Venture was a labor of love for Steve. In his 33 years leading Venture, Steve trained and developed countless engineers, staff, and even a few loving office pets. Venture is a core part of Steve’s legacy and will continue in exactly the way he wanted – with an unparalleled work ethic, attention to detail and the belief that doing the job right is worth the time and effort.
When he wasn’t fishing with Judy, visiting with grandkids or engineering at Venture, Steve was giving back. He volunteered in a number of aspects over the years including serving on the South Carolina State Guard and the board at The Shepherd’s Table and leading troops for the Boy Scouts of America.
He was a board member at the Waccamaw Youth Center, member of the Conway Rotary Club and active board member at Santee Summer Ministries “Boat Church.”
Steve valiantly battled gastric cancer for two and a half years prior to his passing. He endured chemotherapy and treatments with dedication until the very end, fighting like a true warrior for every moment he could have with his beloved wife and family. He prepared them as best he could, with gentleness, love and humor to help usher them into a new phase of life without him. He fought cancer bravely with the help of his dedicated nurses and doctors who felt the deepest thanks to the team at CMC Cancer Center and Duke Cancer Center.
The family will receive visitors on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Grand Strand Church of Christ.
In death, Steve joins a God he followed his entire life and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In his final days, he continually praised God, and for that, his loved ones are greateful and proud.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to two of Steve’s favorite local charitable organizations, The Shepherds Table and A Father’s Place in Conway. To donate, visit their websites at www.shepherdstable.com and www.afathersplace.org
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.