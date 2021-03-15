Michael Steven Gatewood
On March 14, Michael Steven Gatewood, surrounded by his loving family, received his angel wings.
Born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., he was the son of Sandra Stanley Tomlinson and the late Ronald Floyd Gatewood.
Michael loved photography, Jeeps, being outdoors, skateboarding, the water, traveling and extreme sports. He was a true movie and music enthusiast.
Michael was a proud brother of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He loved his loyal furry companion, Hannah. Michael will be remembered as a loving husband and father. There was no greater love than the love he had for his two sons.
“Hey Boys” was his special greeting for them. Michael always told them he loved them because there could never be too many I love you’s.
Along with his father, Michael was predeceased by a brother, Ryan Tomlinson; and his mother-in-law, Vivian White.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 36 years, Janis Gatewood; two sons, Greylen Gatewood and Cayden Gatewood; a brother, Brent Gatewood (Mike); a niece, Shellie Gibson; and a nephew, Will White (Heather); and other extended family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the NICU and CVICU staff of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for the great care and compassion they showed Michael and his family.
“What A Great Ride!”
A private Celebration of Life will be held in his honor and remembrance.
Memorials may be made to the America Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023 Merrifield, Va 22116-7023 or https://diabetes.org/
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
