Kimberly Sophronia Morales
A memorial service for Kimberly Sophronia Morales, 51, will be held July 14 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Kimberly passed away July 9 at her residence.
Born June 4, 1970 in Baltimore, Md., she was a daughter of Helen Hoff Dempsey and the late Robert Fulton Hayward.
Kimberly enjoyed riding horses, motorcycling, dancing, singing karaoke and fishing.
Ms. Morales is survived by her mother and stepfather, Helen and Raymond Dempsey; children, Tyler D. Burkhead (Cailey) of Pennsylvania and Hunter J. Burkhead (Mary) of Pennsylvania; siblings, Robert C. Hayward (Lea) and Dora L. Torres (Pablo); special friend, Clay Kling; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.