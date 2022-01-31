Leola Hoppes Mitchell
A memorial service for Leola Hoppes Mitchell, 95,will be held Feb. 12 in St. Paul’s Anglican Church with Pastor Jason Collins officiating.
Inurnment will be held in Northwood Cemetery in Cambridge, Ohio, at a later date.
Mrs. Mitchell passed away Jan. 28 in Compass Post Acute Rehab.
Born Oct. 30, 1926 in Burwell, Neb., she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Sylvia Partridge Hoppes.
She was also predeceased by her husband, John W. Mitchell; daughter, Linda M. Jabs; and sister, Florence Shelmadine.
Lee was a member of St. Paul’s Anglican Church and enjoyed golfing.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her children, Nancy M. Mathews (James), Kaija L. Emmons (Mike) and Jackie L. Mitchell (Frank Luppino); brother, Jerry A. Hoppes; son-in-law, Armin Jabs; grandchildren, Maria, Stephanie, Erica, Nicholas, Francesca, Mitchell and William; 10 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 710 Main St., Conway, SC 29526 or Patriot Hospice, 3079 Hwy 701N Unit E, Conway, SC 29526
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
