Walter Mark Rowe

A Memorial Service for Walter Mark Rowe, 58, will be held May 12 at 11:30 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. John Holmes.

Mr. Rowe passed away May 9 in Conway Manor following an extended illness resulting from an automobile accident.

Born Aug. 30, 1963 in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of Martha Jane Crymes Rowe and the late Walter King Rowe Jr. Mark was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed races at Darlington.

He graduated from TCI in West Haven, Conn., with an emphasis in auto body mechanics and restoration, but suffered injuries in the auto accident shortly thereafter and was not able to pursue his career.

Mr. Rowe was predeceased by his father; and his brother-in-law, Don Dahlgren.

Survivors include his mother, Martha Jane Rowe; his brother, Anthony “Tony” Rowe and his wife Lisa; his sister, Teresa Dahlgren; his nieces and nephews, Anthony (Drew), Ashley (Kris), Andrew, David (Lori) and Nicole (Daniel); and his great-nieces and nephews, Janiyah, Mila, Lilly, M.J., Joshua, Katie, Hayes, Caroline, Kendyl and Landon.

Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.