Roger Milton Phipps
CONCORD, N.C.-A memorial service for Roger Milton Phipps, 68, will be held Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the interment.
Mr. Phipps, of Concord, passed away Sept. 3.
Born Dec. 17, 1952 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Henry Thurman Phipps and the late Julia Bernice Register Phipps.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Henry Phipps.
He is survived by a sister, Carolyn Phipps Martina and her husband David of Harrisburg, N.C.; and three nieces, Morgan Martina of Charlotte, N.C., Anna Martina of Raleigh, N.C., and Lauren Martina of Harrisburg, N.C.
Mr. Phipps was employed by Allied Universal where he took great pride in his job. He had an immense love for music and a talent for many instruments, but his favorite was the guitar. The brightest part of his life was notably his three nieces. He cherished any time spent with them. Family reunions and holiday gatherings were always special to him as family was so important.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.