Marialice Keller Dumansky
NICHOLS-Marialice Keller Dumansky, 63, passed away Aug. 12 at her home in Nichols.
Born Aug. 9, 1958 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late James Keller and the late Martha Farant Keller. Ms. Dumansky was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her son, Thomas James Dumansky of Edison, N.J.; and her sister, Loretta Coughlin of Sayreville, N.J.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Dumansky was predeceased by her husband, Robert “Bob” Bruce Dumansky; and her sister, Geraldine Roscos.
Memorial services will be private. Please sign Ms. Dumansky’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
