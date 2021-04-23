Gerald “Jerry” Richard Coderre
LORIS-Gerald “Jerry” Richard Coderre, 79, passed away April 23 at his home.
Mr. Coderre was born Oct. 19, 1941, in Holyoke, Mass., to the late Lawrence Coderre and the late Estelle Bouchard Coderre. He was the owner of Waxler’s Market and Agawam Public Market and was a member of Catholic Church of the Resurrection in Loris.
Survivors include his wife, Noella Lachance Coderre of the home; four sons, Daniel Coderre and his wife Rebecca of Monson, Mass., Gerald Richard Coderre Jr. and his fiancé Roxanne of South Hadley, Mass., Rene Coderre and his wife Stacey of Granby, Mass., and Jeffrey Coderre and his wife Lisa of Monson, Mass.; two daughters, Patricia Coderre-Guyette and her fiancé Brett Bernardo of Loris and Jennifer Romonovicz and her husband Thomas of Conway, Mass.; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Theresa Fedier of West Springfield, Mass.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Coderre was predeceased by his two brothers, Roger Coderre and Donald Coderre; and his sister, Jean Goyette.
Memorial services at the Catholic Church of the Resurrection will be announced next week.
Please sign Mr. Coderre’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.