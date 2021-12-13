Grace Tindal Smith
SUMTER-A memorial service for Grace Tindal Smith, 88, will be held Jan. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Wedgefield Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Goff officiating.
Mrs. Smith, widow of William “Bill” Smith, died Dec. 10 at her home in Sumter.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Grace Rogers Tindal and the late James Braddy Tindal.
She is survived by three daughters, Jerri Rushing Truett of Lamar, Michalyn Grace Gardner of Sumter and Dawn Rushing Stanley of Sumter; six grandchildren, David Truett, Brandi Welch (Marcus), Jacob Gardner (Cari), Corey Gardner (Jennifer), Caleb Gardner (Kelsey) and Jesse Stanley; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nora Martin and Mariam Sellers of Conway, and Doris Maddox of Summerville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Jim Tindal of Conway.
The family gives special thanks to Destinee Ingram for all her love, support and care. They also thank Lindsey and Tanya of Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wedgefield Baptist Church, 6220 Wedgefield Road, Wedgefield, SC 29168.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
