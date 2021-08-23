Etherie Tyler Cox
LORIS-A memorial service for Etherie Tyler Cox, 88, will be held Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cox passed away Aug. 17. Born Oct. 11, 1932 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Tyler and the late Letha Holmes Todd. Mrs. Cox was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Terry Cox and his wife Melanie and Garett Cox of Loris; four grandchildren, Amber Hewitt and her husband Donald, Tiffany King and her husband Nicholas, Garett Cox and Jerritt Cox; eleven great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Saylor Cox of Adah, Pa.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was predeceased by her husband, Orian Cecil Cox; son, Jeff Orian Cox; and her five brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 2610 Mount Zion Road, Loris. Please sign Mrs. Cox’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
