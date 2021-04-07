Corey Kenneth Thomas
LORIS-Corey Kenneth Thomas, 30, passed away April 3 in Loris.
Born Aug. 20, 1990, in Loris, he was the son of the late Kenneth Buster Thomas.
Survivors include his mother, Cathy Jo Porter Thomas of Loris; stepmother, Angie Skipper Thomas of Conway; sister, Amanda Hardee and her husband Brian Johnston and their children, Logan Johnston and Briley Johnston of Loris; maternal grandfather, Marshall Porter of Loris; aunt, Annette P. Kemp and her husband Russell of Loris; and stepbrother, Aaron Bryant of Socastee.
In addition to his father, Corey was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Mabelene Hilbourn Porter; and paternal grandparents, Ira Buster Thomas and Lillian Thomas.
Memorial services will be private.
Please sign Corey’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.