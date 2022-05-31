Charles Parrish Pack
LORIS-Memorial services for Charles Parrish Pack, 49, will be held May 31 at 6 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Pack passed away May 25.
Born March 12, 1973 in Radford, Va., he was the son of William French Pack III and Bonnie Ballengee Pack.
Survivors, including his parents, are his wife, Allison Jeffries; two sons, William Pack and Charles Pack; two daughters, Madison Pack and Kylie Pack; and brother, Cameron French Pack.
Mr. Pack was predeceased by his sister, Kristen Elaine Pack.
The family will receive friends immediately following services. Please sign Mr. Pack’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
