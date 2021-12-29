Betty Louise Mitchell Redden Woods
Betty Louise Mitchell Redden Woods, 83, born in West Virginia a daughter of the late Lloyd and Frances (Keeling) Mitchell, lived out her last years in South Carolina and took final residence with her Lord and Savior Dec. 22.
Betty was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other surviving family.
A memorial service will be held in the spring to celebrate Betty’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crescent Hospice (1516 E U.S. 501 Conway, SC 29526) who provided care and comfort in Betty’s final months and days.
Johnson Funeral Home at 290 Ninth Ave. in Aynor 29511 is serving the family.
