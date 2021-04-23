John Patrick ”Pat” Henry Sr.
Memorial services for John Patrick ”Pat” Henry Sr., 76, will be held April 26 at 1 p.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tresco Shannon, the Rev. Dr. Robert Shaw and the Rev. Carl Hunsucker officiating.
Mr. Henry, of Long Avenue Extension, passed away April 22.
Born Aug. 5, 1944, in Conway, he was a son of the late George Hugh Henry Sr. and Bessie Stalvey Henry.
He was predeceased by a son, John Patrick Henry Jr. Mr. Henry graduated from Conway High School, receiving the Outstanding Alumnus Award in 2012. After graduating from Spartanburg Methodist College and Wofford College, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict.
After an honorable discharge, he attended Baylor University Law School and graduated from University of South Carolina Law School. He then joined the John Thompson Law Firm in Conway, which later became the Thompson and Henry Law Firm. He remained there until he retired after 45 years. He served many years as the Horry County Attorney and was President of the Horry County Bar Association, in addition to holding several positions at the State Bar level.
He was currently serving as a trustee of Spartanburg Methodist College and was a former trustee of Coker University. He was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served the church in multiple capacities from trustee to Sunday school teacher, but none so special as leading the Purpose Driven class of young couples. He was also dedicated to the building and growing of Garden City Chapel and Retreat, serving as a trustee for more than forty years.
His retirement years were filled with his love of fishing, hunting and gentleman farming.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Marvis Wiggins Henry; one daughter, Amy M. Henry of Charlotte, N.C.; one brother, George Hugh Henry Jr. and his wife Sherry of Columbia.
Due to COVID restrictions, seating will be limited, and face masks and social distancing will be required at the memorial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1072, Conway 29528 or to Garden City Chapel, 316 Dogwood Drive, North, Murrells Inlet 29576.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
