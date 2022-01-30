Joanne Lourenco
A Mass of Christian burial for Joanne Lourenco, 67, will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church in Conway Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. with Father Oscar Borda officiating. Internment will immediately follow the Mass at the church columbarium.
Ms. Lourenco passed away Jan. 27 after a brief illness surrounded by her family at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Born June 1, 1954 in Plainfield, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Norma Penna, and was also predeceased by her son, Ricky Lourenco, in 2021. Joanne grew up in South Plainfield, N.J., and graduated from South Plainfield High School in 1972. She worked for several years as a nursing assistant and then as an eligibility cobra administrator. She retired in 2020 from Qualcare and moved to Conway. Joanne was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining her family and friends and vacationing at the beach.
Survivors include her son, Daniel Lourenco and his wife Sadia of Charlotte, N.C.; her grandsons, Renzo and Lucas Lourenco; her sister, Donna Oblack of Conway; her brother, Michael and his wife Carol of Janesville, Wis.; nieces, Alyssa Williamson and her husband Christopher of Crofton, Md., Nicole Penna of Fitchburg, Wis.; nephew, Michael Penna of Asheville, N.C., grandniece and nephew, Harper and John Williamson of Crofton, Md.; and her son’s father, Americo Lourenco.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
