Polly Ann Harrell Graham
A graveside service for Polly Ann Harrell Graham, 83, will be held June 18 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Buddy Seay, the Rev. Allen Goodman and the Rev. Stephen Hyman officiating.
Mrs. Graham passed away June 15 at her residence.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late William David Harrell and the late Ina Mae Hardee Harrell.
She was a member of Free Welcome Free Will Baptist Church and worked as a bookkeeper and comptroller in the automobile industry for many years. Mrs. Graham loved traveling and spending time with her family.
She will be remembered as a devoted Christian and a loving wife, sister and aunt.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Graham was predeceased by her husband, William Paul Graham; two sisters, Dorothy Todd and Audrey Johnson; and one brother, David Edward Harrell.
Survivors include three sisters, Fran Harrell of Conway, Ina Lynn Turner of Conway and Billie Williams of Charleston; one brother, William Hal Harrell of Conway; and 12 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the graveside.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
