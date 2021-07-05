Charles Franklin Merck
LORIS-Graveside services for Charles Franklin Merck, 71, will be held July 9 at 10 a.m. in Twin City Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Lloyd Williamson officiating.
Mr. Merck passed away July 1 at his home.
Born on Dec. 23, 1949 in Loris, he was the son of the late Charles Furman Merck and the late Ruby Lee Doyle Merck. Mr. Merck loved to work with his hands and was skilled both as a repairman and mobile homes mover. He was also a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two sons, Daniel Merck and Elvis Merck and his wife Karen of Loris; four grandchildren, Alyivah Grace Merck, Kayllon Christopher Jeffrey Cline, Joseph Merck and Janey Merck; brother, Frank Merck of Loris; and sister, Annie Rabon of Loris.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at Twin City Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please sign Mr. Merck’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.