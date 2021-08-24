Bobby Joe Inman
A graveside service for Bobby Joe Inman, 85, will be held Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Buster Benton officiating.
Mr. Inman passed away Aug. 17.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Luther and Sadie Maude Norris Inman. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Grove Manufacturing.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Joseph Bobby Inman; one sister, Sally Causey; three brothers, Albert Inman, Ralph Inman and Jennings Inman; two half brothers, L.D. Inman and Thurman Inman; and one half sister, Irene Huggins.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Johnson Inman of Conway; two daughters, Betty Dixon and Patricia Hughes (Dexter) of Conway; five grandchildren, Mark Dixon, Alison Blevins (Roger), Erin Nicole Farley, Lori Beth Downs (Jason) and Jarred Andrew Hughes (Tasha); five great-grandchildren, Hunter Blevins, Nathan Blevins, Ella Farley, Hugh Farley and McKinley Downs; two brothers, Grover Inman and Benny Inman (Dorothy) of Conway; and one sister, Vivian Causey of Conway.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
