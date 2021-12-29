Betty Vaught Cox Hughes
LORIS-A graveside service for Betty Vaught Cox Hughes, 82, will be held Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Leon Cemetery with the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Mrs. Hughes passed away Dec. 28 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital following an illness. Born Aug. 12, 1939 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Elbert Vaught Sr. and the late Myrtie Vivian Cox Vaught. Mrs. Betty owned and operated Big E’s Seafood and BBQ with her husband for more than thirty years. She was of the Baptist faith and will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Survivors include her daughter and granddaughter, Robin Cox Simmons and Amanda Dale Simmons of Woodbury, Tenn.; three loving brothers, Jimmy W. Vaught and his wife JoAnn of Loris, Dewey E. “Buddy” Vaught Jr. and his wife Diane of Loris and Joseph Wendell Vaught and his wife Sharon of Longs; special friend, Ray Lee of Little River; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hughes was predeceased by her first husband, Herbert Cox; her second husband, Everette “Big E.” George Hughes; her son, Ricky Dale Cox; and her sister, Vivian Grainger.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Friday in Mt. Leon Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorials to HERO Place GSF Ministries, 4473 Duford Road, Nichols, SC 29581.
Please sign Mrs. Hughes’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
