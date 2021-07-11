Barbara Edwards
Graveside services for Barbara Edwards, 78, will be held July 13 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Freddie Martin officiating.
Mrs. Barbara passed away July 9 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 19, 1942 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Jmes Roy Cook and Viola Ward Cook. Mrs. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a loyal and faithful friend. Along with her parents, Mrs. Barbara was predeceased by four brothers, Otto Cook, Leonard Cook, J.C. Cook and Charles Cook; and one sister, Juanita Goff.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Ernie Edwards of Conway; three sons, Ernest Edwards (Leigh) of Myrtle Beach, Bobby Edwards of Conway and Richard Edwards (Leah Scott) of Conway; six grandchildren, Trent Edwards, Taylor Edwards, Victoria Edwards, Tess Edwards, Brandon Edwards and Dawson Edwards; and one great-grandson, Waylon Cole.
The family will receive friends at the graveside from 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorial donations may be sent to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or at www.autismspeaks.org .
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
