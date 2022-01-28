Cecelia Yozzo
A graveside service for Cecelia Yozzo, 87, was held Jan. 28 in Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Mrs. Yozzo passed away Jan. 25 in New York.
Born April 15, 1934 in Middleton, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late George and Cecelia Horton LaBolt.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Yozzo; son, Michael Yozzo; and several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Yozzo is survived by her children, Joseph Yozzo (Linda), Samuel Yozzo, David Devine and Darlene Yozzo; sisters, Carol LaBolt and Patricia Sawyer; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.