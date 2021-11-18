Wendell Pete "Luke" Hooks

A graveside service for Wendell Pete "Luke" Hooks, 61, will be held Nov. 19 in Hillcrest Cemetery with the reverends Glenn Lane, Larry Johnson and Paul Alford officiating.

The family will receive guests immediately following the service.

Mr. Hooks passed away Nov. 16 in Conway Medical Center. He was born Sept. 6, 1960 in Horry County, a son of the late A.D. and Thelma Ray Hooks.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Alice Hooks Shelley; and brothers, Eugene Hooks, William Hooks and Carl Hooks.

Wendell was a loving brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his sisters, Julia Anderson (Wallace), Pat Small (Randy), Dinah Lane (Glenn) and Bonnie Johnson; brothers, J.D. Hooks (Kathy), Brad Hooks (Faye), Henry Hooks (Shirley), David Hooks (Teresa) and Michael Hooks, along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.