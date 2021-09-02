Wanda Gayle Howard Marlowe
LORIS-A graveside service for Wanda Gayle Howard Marlowe, 60, will be held Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. in Princeville Cemetery.
Mrs. Marlowe passed away Sept. 1 at her home in Loris.
Born on July 23, 1961 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Howard and the late Myrtle Lee Faulk Howard. She was a hardworking woman and loved to garden. She will be remembered as a loving mother and sister.
Survivors include her daughter, Monica Chipps and her husband Anthony of Siler City, N.C.; and two brothers, CPO Danny Roberts, US Navy, ret., and John Wayne Phillips of Fair Bluff, N.C.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marlowe was predeceased by her husband, Rickey Samuel Marlowe; and her brother, John Kenneth Howard.
Please sign Mrs. Marlowe’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
