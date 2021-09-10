Vivian C. Perritt
A graveside service for Vivian C. Perritt, 51, will be held Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson and the Rev. Mike Kinlaw officiating.
The family will visit briefly with friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Perritt, wife of Steve Perritt, passed away Aug. 28 following complications of COVID.
Born Aug. 18, 1970, she was a daughter of Louise Edwards Jordan and the late Linwood Collins. In addition to her father, Mrs. Perritt is predeceased by her stepmother, Annette Bryant Collins; and one son, Michael Collins. She was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Perritt is survived by one daughter, Brittany Perritt; and two brothers, William Collins and Aubrey Jordan.
Please remember to follow all social distancing and mask guidelines set forth by the CDC. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
