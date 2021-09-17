Virginia Hughes
Graveside services for Virginia Hughes, 91, will be held Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. in Brown Swamp United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Gary Reeves. The family will visit with friends following the service.
Mrs. Hughes, widow of Stephen Hughes, passed away Sept. 15.
Born in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Grier and Penny Cook Sellers and was a long-time faithful member of Brown Swamp United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hughes was predeceased by two sons, Michael Hughes and James “Bebop” Hughes; her sisters, Sadie Nichols, Doris Todd and Lillie Sellers; and her brothers, Jackie Sellers, Sammy Sellers, Raleigh “Bud” Sellers, Edwin Sellers and Jimmy Sellers.
Survivors include her children, Tony (Vickie) Hughes of Conway, Willie Hughes of Brazil, Ind., and Ava (Ronnie) Norris of Conway; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Brown Swamp United Methodist Church, 4725 U.S. 501 W., Conway, SC 29526 or to Maple Baptist Church, 4500 S.C. 65, Conway, SC 29526.
The family would like to express a Special Heartfelt Thank You to Renee Hill and the Hospice Caregivers for their kindness and professionalism in caring for Mrs. Virginia.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.