Velda Caines Cox
MYRTLE BEACH-A graveside service for Velda Caines Cox, 88, will be held May 13 at 11 a.m. in Cane Branch Cemetery with the Rev. Tyler Caines officiating.
Mrs. Cox passed away May 9.
Born May 28, 1934 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Baynard “B.C.” Coligney Caines and the late Golie Gerald Caines.
Survivors include her two children, Debora Cox and Ronald McCray Cox (Michelle); three grandchildren, Austin McCray Cox (Danielle), Carson Henry Cox (Catherine) and Ingram Cox; great-grandson, Crawford “Hank” Henry Cox; sister, Nelda Faye Lane (Carmen); stepson, Craig Ledbetter; and stepgrandson, Nick Ledbetter.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was predeceased by her four brothers, Henyard Caines, Gerald Caines, Gene Austin Caines and Talbot Caines.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Those who wish may make memorials to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, Va. 22312.
Please sign Mrs. Cox’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
