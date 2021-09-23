Terry Rabon
MULLINS-A graveside service for Terry Rabon, 58, will be held Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. in the Ronnie Rabon Cemetery in Mullins with the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating.
Mr. Rabon passed away Sept. 22.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late W.C. and Elsie Gasque Rabon. He was formerly employed with R&R Plumbing. Mr. Rabon was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving are two daughters, Kayla Rabon of Myrtle Beach and Misty Pullen of Grand Rapids, Mich.; special companion, Ruth Feldbusch Rabon of Conway; a stepdaughter, Summer Feldbusch of Conway; a stepgrandson, Nathaniel Cook; and three brothers, Charlie Rabon and Ronnie Rabon of Mullins and Eldred Rabon of Aynor.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.