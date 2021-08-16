Sudie Carolyn Stalvey Faulk
LORIS-A graveside service for Sudie Carolyn Stalvey Faulk, 81, were held Aug. 15 in Grainger Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Stanley officiating.
Ms. Faulk passed away Aug. 11 in Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C.
Born Aug. 20, 1939 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Raudy Stalvey and the late Sudie Orilla Todd Stalvey.
Survivors include her two sons, Jasper “Pete” Faulk Jr. of Longs and Carson “Steve” Faulk and his wife Penny of Conway; daughter, Jackie Mullins of Graham, N.C.; three grandchildren, Brandon Sarvis, Jeremy Sarvis and Becky Fleming; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, D.L. Stalvey and his wife Gertie of Conway.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Faulk was predeceased by her two brothers, Joseph Henry Stalvey and William Raudy Stalvey; two sisters, Eula V. Cox and Mary L. Patterson; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Faulk.
Please sign Ms. Faulk's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
