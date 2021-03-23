Samuel F. Nesmith
Graveside services for Samuel "Sammy" Ferdon Newsmith, 65, will be held March 24 at 3 p.m. in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family will receive friends prior to and following the graveside service.
Following a lengthy battle with colon cancer, Mr. Nesmith passed away March 19 in Conway Medical Center.
Sammy was born in Conway on Feb. 20, 1956. He was an avid fisherman.
He loved working on cars and was an extremely skilled craftsman. Sammy was a loving soul who will be fondly remembered.
Sammy was preceded in death by his father, James “Jack” T. Nesmith; his brother, James “Jim” T. Nesmith Jr.; and his sister, Linda Avecilla.
Survivors include his son, Samuel “Sam” Ferdon Nesmith and his wife Kendra; two wonderful grandchildren, Tanner and Tatum of Alabama; his loving mother, Ruby Nesmith; one brother, David Nesmith; one sister, Dottie Nesmith; and several nieces and nephews.
Sammy will also be dearly missed by his special family friends, Ronnie Dale Clardy and Billy Joe Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is handling the arrangements.
