Marion “Elliott” Smith Jr.
A graveside service for Marion “Elliott” Smith Jr., 78, will be held Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m. in Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Smith passed away Dec. 12.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Marion Elliott Smith Sr. and late Frances Elizabeth Bazar Smith. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. Smith was a member of the Swamp Fox Tractor and Engine Club and Waccamaw Tractor and Engine Club. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the S.C. Department of Transportation.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Ida Smith and Betty K. Smith; and a brother, Charles Smith.
Surviving are his wife, Lois Gerrald Smith of Conway; two daughters, Camille "Cammie" Smith Pope of Lake Mary, Fla., and Karen Smith Brooks (Fran) of Galivants Ferry; six grandchildren, Jessica Schultzaberger (Billy), Leslie Pardue (J.R.), Megan Pope, Stuart Smith (Felicia), Madison Brooks and Cory Brooks; three great-grandchildren, Lexi, Ellie and Jackson; one brother, Richard Smith (Beth) of Conway; and two sisters, Priscilla Thompson and Marcy Sims (Joe) of Conway.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:15 PM Wednesday in the sanctuary of Rehobeth United Methodist Church.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.