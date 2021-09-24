Louise H Cook
A graveside service for Louise H. Cook, 99, will be held Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Cook passed away Sept. 23 in Murrells Inlet.
Born March 3, 1922 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Jeff Hardwick and Minnie Skipper Hardwick.
Ms. Cook is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kelly Cook; a son, Jefferson Ray Cook; and several brothers and sisters.
Ms. Cook is survived by her children, Thomas Kenneth Cook, Jeanette Jordan, Geneva Johnston, Betty Sellers, Myrtle Horton, Nancy Pinner and Suzi Moore; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
