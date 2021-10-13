Lena Mae Hardwick
A graveside service for Lena Mae Hardwick, 89, will be held Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Moose Herrington and the Rev. Michelle Louk officiating.
Mrs. Hardwick, of Galivants Ferry, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Jinks P. Hardwick and daughter of the late Easton and Trolley Martin Johnson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one granddaughter, Kacie Stephens; one brother, Waylon “Mutt” Johnson; and one sister, Mary Alice Elliott.
Mrs. Lena Mae was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Surviving Mrs. Hardwick are one son, Dean Hardwick (Clarissia); one daughter, Frankie Stephens (Fenton); two grandchildren, Deana Hardwick Skipper (Murphy) and Jenny Spivey (Josh); and three great-grandchildren, Arli Claire Jordan, Janxcee Mae Skipper and Deacon Spivey.
Please remember to follow all social distancing and mask wearing guidelines set forth by the CDC.
Memorials can be made in honor of Mrs. Hardwick to Rehoboth Community Church, 4629 Hardwick Loop, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com
The Hardwick family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
