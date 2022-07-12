Joyce Annette Harrelson
Joyce Annette Harrelson, 73, passed away July 11.
Born Sept. 22, 1948 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Dudley Harrelson and Mary Migonette Howell.
She was predeceased by a nephew, Kris Altman.
She is survived by her siblings, Errol Gene Harrelson, Robert “Bobby” Harrelson (Lois Ann), Esther Smith (Donnie) and Keith Harrelson (Gail); nieces and nephews, Gene Harrelson Jr., Cindy Polen, Swain and Sean Harrelson, Kevin Altman and Casey Huggins.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
