Marie Josephine “Jo” Singleton
A graveside service for Marie Josephine “Jo” Singleton was held Aug. 11 in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by her nephew, Marcus Rhodes.
Mrs. Singleton passed away peacefully on Aug. 8 after a long fight against a debilitating disease that has no cure - Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).
The sixth child of James H. and Mary Franks Rhodes, Mrs. Singleton was predeceased by her parents, four siblings and her beloved husband of 56 years, Bobby Joe Singleton.
Jo was a beautiful woman inside and out. She was vivacious, outgoing and always in charge! She was a nurturer who gave so much of herself to the care of others. She loved her family and friends fiercely. Jo lived a full, happy life. Who could ask for more?
She leaves behind a daughter, Wendy Singleton Skipper of Conway; two granddaughters, Ellen Skipper and Claire Skipper Elia (Caleb) of Conway; and a sister, Kathleen Rhodes Davis (Reed) of Shelbyville, Tenn.
Also surviving are Keith Skipper, who was like a son to her; her special friends and sisters-in-law, Florence Rhodes and JoNell Singleton of Conway; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials in her name should be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice (Myrtle Beach location) or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
