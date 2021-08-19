Irene Chestnut Garrison
MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside services for Irene Chestnut Garrison, 89, will be held Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Roger Chestnut.
Ms. Garrison passed away Aug. 17 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Conway on June 23, 1932, she was a daughter of the late William James and Sarah Ellen Branton Tompkins.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Oscar W. Chestnut, Raymond D. Freeze and Thomas D. Garrison; her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Hoyt Allen; her granddaughter, Julie Bessant; six brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her son, Anthony W. Chestnut of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her daughter, Pamela I. Bessant of Loris; her grandchildren, Crystal, Robin, Sarah, Anthony, Gabriel and Kimberly; ten great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; her stepson, Robert D. Freeze of Dayton, Ohio; her stepdaughters, Maxine J. Freeze of Santee, Calif., and Elaine Meyers of Troy, Ohio; three stepgrandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandson.
Mrs. Garrison loved working with her flowers and taking care of her cats. She was also a collector of unusual and interesting objects and had an extensive collection.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, Friday evening from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
