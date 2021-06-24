Gina Lynn Lewis Small
LORIS-A graveside service for Gina Lynn Lewis Small, 48, will be held June 28 at 10 a.m. in Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Watts and the Rev. Rocky Gregory officiating.
Mrs. Small passed away in MUSC Medical Center on June 23.
Born June 17, 1973 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Keith Ray Lewis and Donna Buffkin. Gina was a Core member of The Horry County Paranormal Team and an avid gardener. Gina was a member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, Donna Buffkin of Clarendon, N.C. , Gina is survived by her husband, Jamie Small of Loris; one son, Zackary Small of Loris; one daughter, Keri Bielinski (Steven) of Loris; four grandchildren, Oliver Small-Bielinski, Evelyn Small- Bielinski, Michael Cayde Small-Bielinski and Alannah Recor; one brother, Brian Keith Lewis (Jessica) of Loris; one sister, April Nicole Lewis (Robert Hansen) of Loris; a sister -in-law, Amy Palomares (David) of Loris; and her father-in-law, James L. Small Sr. of Louisburg, N.C.
A visitation of family and friends will be held June 27 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Loris is serving the family.
