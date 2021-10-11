Essie T. Badurski

Graveside services for Essie T. Badurski, 87, will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. with the Rev. John Holmes officiating.

Mrs. Badurski passed away Oct. 10.

Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late William McKinley and Florrie Bell Jordan Todd. She was of the Baptist faith and was a retired oven operator from AVX.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas S. Badurski Sr.

Survivors include her children, Wayne Morris Anchors of Conway, Kathy Jeanette Smith of Myrtle Beach and Connie Owens (Tommy) of Hemingway; grandchildren, Shawn Jones, Sherry Watkins, Bill Smith, Harry Smith, Bobby Smith, Jamie Glisson, Lori Glisson, James H. Anderson IV and Kristyn DeAnna Anderson; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Flo Harrelson of Calabash, N.C., Margaret Jordan and Elizabeth Grainger of Conway; a son-in-law, James Anderson III, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was predeceased by her children, Deborah Anderson, Charles Randy Anchors and Alfred Benedict Anchors of Conway; her brothers, RV Todd, Carl Todd and JC Todd of Conway, Wright Todd of Springfield, Ohio, and Edward Todd of Myrtle Beach.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.