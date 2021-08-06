Carol Collins Andros
MYRTLEBEACH-A graveside service for Carol Collins Andros, 67, will be held Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. in Florence National Cemetery, 803 East National Cemetery Road, Florence. The service will be held under a pavilion for protection from the weather.
Mrs. Andros, wife of Stephen Keith Andros, was called home Aug. 5.
Mrs. Andros was born in Hillsborough, N.C., which was her childhood home, a daughter of the late Roscoe Frederick and Mary Alene Walser Collins.
Mrs. Andros was also predeceased by her sister, Sandra Collins Nelson. Mrs. Andros was a private person who dearly loved those close to her as they loved her. She had a great sense of humor. As an example of her sense of humor, Carol playfully referred to her husband's propensity for talking with the quip, "If he couldn't talk he would explode."
She enjoyed her quiet time with her cats and reading a good book. She loved to crochet and was a fabulous cook – especially her spaghetti – that everyone requested when they could. It was a favorite birthday dinner for some. She enjoyed gardening in her yard and being outside.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Myrtle Beach, are daughters, Nicole Hughes of Myrtle Beach and Michelle Depres (Mark) of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepsons, Timothy Wayne Andros (Samantha) of Vienna, Va., and Stephen Troy Andros (Kimberly) of Stafford, Va.; her brothers, Bruce Collins and Fred Collins (Sharon) of Hillsborough, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Jessie, Stephen, Liam, Logan, Kaleb, Justin, Cecilia and Nicholas; two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Valerie.
Mrs. Andros always loved cats.
A donation, in lieu of flowers, sent to the local animal rescue/shelter in her memory would have brought a smile to her face.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
