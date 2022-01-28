Alice Faye “Bunnie” Spears
SOCASTEE-A graveside service for Alice Faye “Bunnie” Spears, 64,will be held Jan 29 at 11 a.m. in Westside Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Spears passed away Jan. 25 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 21, 1957 in Myrtle Beach, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Chestnut and Vera Lee Chestnut.
She was a loving companion, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all. Mrs. Spears enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time on the water and cooking for her family.
Mrs. Spears was predeceased by her husband, Carold D. Spears; and siblings, Audrey Dillinger and Buddy Clayton Chestnut.
She is survived by her partner of their home, Edward Thompkins; children, Bice Richardson (Heather), Penny Patterson, Wendy Gray (Mark) and Michelle Witt (Jimmy); one stepchild, Carolyn Chestnut (Jeff); sisters, Kricket Miller, and Gail Drouillard; grandchildren, Jordan, Cameron, Grayson, Brandon, Wesley, Owen, Clay, Nicole, Justin, McKenize and Logan; great-grandchild, Layton Michael; nieces, nephews and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
