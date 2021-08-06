Tammy Hardwick Fullwood Ludlam
Funeral services for Tammy Hardwick Fullwood Ludlam, 60, will be held April 8 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial will follow in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Ludlam passed away Aug. 5 in Conway Medical Center.
Born April 17, 1961 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Helen Jordan Hardwick. Tammy was the kind of person who always spoke her mind. No one ever had to guess what she was thinking.
Tammy worked as a dispatcher for SC Highway Patrol and RSI. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Pansy Goodson.
Surviving are her husband of 27 years, Ricky Ludlam; children, Cody Fullwood, Jonathan Ludlam, Jordan Nicholson (Kyle) and Catherine Cooper; grandchildren, Dylan Fullwood, Braxton Fullwood, Braydon Fullwood, Bentley Taylor, Kaylyn Taylor, Laiken McGuiness, Cody Nicholson and Hannah Nicholson; a sister, Robin Hardwick; a brother, Dean Hardwick; a brother-in-law, Harold Goodson; nieces and nephews, Kristy Johnson (Jamie), Colby Hardwick, Chase Hardwick (Ashlyn), and Joshua Beverly (Kaitlyn); and great-nieces and great-nephews, Kaleb Johnson, Jules Johnson, Blade Conley, Xander Hardwick, Matti Cooper, Molly Cooper and Macy Cooper.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
